

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





An inmate in Saskatoon has managed to escape custody while he was attending a funeral on a supervised escort.

Frederick Frank Frenchman was serving a 1,048-day sentence for aggravated assault, forcible confinement and two breach of probation charges at the Saskatoon Provincial Correctional Centre before his escape.

He fled at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, during a funeral on the Little Red River First Nation, north of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Justice said in a release.

Frenchman was supervised by staff and was held in full restraints, including a body belt, handcuffs and leg shackles during the time of the escape, the ministry said.

The 24-year-old male is described as 5’11” tall, 163 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He sports multiple tattoos, including a rosary with a cross on his left wrist and the initials F.F. on his left hand.

The RCMP has been notified, the Justice of Ministry said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or the RCMP.

Frenchman is considered dangerous and should not be approached, the ministry warned.