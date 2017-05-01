

CTVNews.ca Staff





Several powerful earthquakes struck Monday in the northern tip of British Columbia near the border with Alaska and Yukon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 6.2-magnitude quake hit 88 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska. That was followed by several smaller quakes, including one with a magnitude of 5.2 shake and another major 6.3 quake about almost two hours after the first.

USGS geophysicist Amy Vaughan tells the Associated Press that it's not completely uncommon for an aftershock to be larger than the triggering quake, though normally, following quakes are smaller.

Natural Resources Canada says the first quake struck around 5:30 a.m. Pacific time, at a depth of only 10 kilometres.

There are no reports of injuries or building damage in the remote region, and no tsunami warning was issued. But Yukon Energy confirmed that the quakes triggered power outages.

Several Twitter users reported feeling tremors, including many in Whitehorse, about 170 kilometres away.

Wow! That was quite the earthquake in Whitehorse! My whole house shook #earthquake #wow 6.5 magnitude 120 miles from here #Alaska #pray — Sue Gleason (@klondikesue) May 1, 2017

Wow. Just got woken up by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake near Skagway, Alaska. Felt in Whitehorse, Yukon. Knocked the power out too — Whitney Fordham (@CanucksGirlWhit) May 1, 2017

Aftershocks about 10 minutes ago have resulted in a second outage to residents south of Whitehorse. We are working with ATCO to restore. — Yukon Energy (@yukonenergy) May 1, 2017

Seismologist Taimi Mulder of the Geologic Survey of Canada tells CTV News Channel the quake occurred on the Fairweather Fault, also known as the Queen Charlotte Fault.

The Alaska area experiences a large amount of seismic activity due to the movement of the Pacific tectonic plate and the North American plate. In 1964, an earthquake centred near Prince William Sound in Alaska registered a magnitude of 9.2 -- the second-largest ever recorded.

Mulder says there could be more aftershock quakes to come after Monday’s temblor.

There’s also the potential this earthquake could be a foreshock of a larger quake still to come, Mulder added.

“We won’t know until probably for the next week or two,” she said.