For the second time in a month, a patient who attended British Columbia’s Abbotsford Regional Hospital died within hours of being sent away -- a spate of fatalities that has heartbroken family members raising tough questions about the quality of care their loved ones received in their final hours.

The latest incident involved 56-year-old Mary Louise Murphy, who is said to have checked into the hospital’s emergency ward overnight on Jan. 30.

Her adoptive son Andrew Grimeau said his mother waited hours to see a doctor, who administered a shot of morphine to ease her muscle spasms before sending her home.

She died hours later.

“Where is there any faith in the medical system?” Grimeau told CTV Vancouver. “When symptoms and everything started to get worse … did she have anywhere to call? I don't feel so.”

The circumstances of Murphy’s death were only brought to the attention of Fraser Health by the BC Coroners Service earlier this week.

This latest case comes on the heels of the death of three-year-old Nimrat Gill. Her parents rushed her to the same emergency room on Feb. 6 after she was suffering from cough and other cold symptoms, where they say they were told to take their daughter home and treat her with Tylenol and Advil.

“We were satisfied if they check her and they say she’s okay,” Balraj said. “They say she doesn't have any infection or anything, it's only just a regular cold.”

That evening, Nimrat began vomiting. Early the next morning, she was taken back to the hospital.

Balraj told CTV Vancouver her daughter was given an X-ray and blood tests on the second visit. She said she noticed Nimrat was becoming increasingly unresponsive. She claims a doctor was dismissive of her concerns, and when she noticed Nimrat’s skin begin to take on a bluish hue, she says that no one seemed perturbed.

“She was saying to me, ‘Let's go home, mama. Let's go home,’” Balraj said. “Within five hours, she was gone.”

Two days after Nimrat’s death, Balraj said their family doctor received X-rays confirming that the child had a severe case of pneumonia that caused further infections.

“What I'm hoping is that these are two very isolated incidents that happen to be temporally related,” said Dr. Roy Morton, vice-president of medicine for Fraser Health. “That's what our further investigation will try to sort through to determine.”

He said his understating of Murphy’s case is that she was “seen, treated, and pain-free” when she left the hospital.

Fraser Health says it is not currently investigating Murphy’s death, but a probe could still be launched. The authority is, however, looking into the care Nimrat received and her cause of her death.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating both incidents. The agency said its intention is not to find fault, but to come up with recommendations aimed at helping prevent future deaths under similar circumstances.

The response is cold comfort to Grimeau.

“I feel disgusted. I feel saddened. I feel hurt. I feel offended. I feel lost,” he said. “I’m in this world now without a lady that I would call mom.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Scott Hurst