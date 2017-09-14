

Jackie Dunham and Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca





The search for a missing six-year-old in Quebec has expanded into Ontario as police say they are now looking for an SUV in Nappanee, Ont.

Louka Fredette went missing at approximately 5:35 p.m. on Thursday, according to police. The boy is believed to be with his father, 41-year-old Ugo Fredette.

Originally, police believed Fredette was driving a white Ford F150 or F250 pickup truck with the word “Axon” in red on the side.

A truck matching that description was discovered at 2 a.m. at a rest stop in Lachute, about 40 kilometres northwest of Saint-Eustache. Officers dispatched a boat with a diving team to the Riviere du Nord, just metres from where the truck was found.

On Thursday night, police believe Ugo Fredette switched vehicles and was driving a grey Jeep Cherokee that he subsequently abandoned. He also stayed in a motel in Rouyn-Noranda, located about 600 kilometres northwest of Lachute, Quebec provincial police spokesperson Lt. Martine Asselin said. She was unable to confirm if Louka was with his father at the motel.

Quebec police said they received a tip from a “credible witness” that Fredette may have been spotted in Maniwaki, Que., located about 135 kilometres north of Ottawa, between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

On Friday afternoon, police said they were searching the Nappanee, Ont., area for a charcoal grey Honda CRV with Quebec license plate number X78BSL.

“We hope to find Louka safe and sound in that vehicle,” said Asselin told reporters in French.

“We don’t know if the vehicle was stolen, but it is a vehicle of interest.”

Asselin would not confirm when they believe Fredette made the switch to the Honda CRV.

As the Ontario Provincial Police joined the search, Asselin said the investigation continues in Quebec too.

“It doesn’t mean that we not still looking here,” Asselin said. “As long as we haven’t found Louka and Ugo, we will continue to look for them.”

They’re not sure whether his son, Louka Fredette, was with him at the time, Lt. Jason Allard said.

Authorities are concerned for the safety of the boy after the body of his mother, Veronique Barbe, was found inside a home on Antoine-Seguin Boulevard in Sainte-Eustache, Que., northwest of Montreal, on Thursday.

The 41-year-old woman was the mother of four children, three of whom were born before her marriage to Fredette.

In the event of an Amber Alert, Allard said that all law enforcement authorities, including U.S. border patrol, are advised.

A man who lives near Barbe’s and Fredette’s family home in Saint-Eustache told CTV Montreal that he witnessed a white pickup truck matching the description given by police racing through the neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

“I was astonished,” neighbour Luis Quinteros said. “I saw the guy speeding around my house and I went out. I saw the suspect. I tried to tell him to slow down because there’s a park and there were kids outside. At the time, I didn’t know he was a suspect.”

Neighbours said the home was also used to run a daycare. Allard refused to provide any more details on Barbe’s death and said their primary focus is on finding Louka at this point.

Fredette worked as a filmmaker on a number of productions, including a documentary about the abduction of Cedrika Provencher, a nine-year-old girl who disappeared from Trois-Rivieres in 2007.

Cedrika’s grandfather, Henri Provencher, knew Fredette from his work on the film and wrote a public appeal to him on Facebook to be a responsible father and bring Louka back safely.

“Hand your child to the police without further delay, so that he may be safe,” Provencher wrote. “Think of your child.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 immediately. Fredette is described as tall with a heavy build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

Amber Alerts are issued when there is concern for a child’s safety.

With files from CTV Montreal and The Canadian Press