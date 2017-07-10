

The quest for a dramatic photo saw a man and a woman in their 20s become stranded on the steep Scarborough Bluffs in Toronto, prompting a high-risk rescue and the prospect of fines for ignoring trespassing signs.

Toronto Fire says these types of rescues are becoming routine, with stranded hikers having to be hauled down about once a month by specially trained crews and their equipment.

It took two hours and 20 firefighters to get this pair to the ground when they became stranded part-way down the cliff at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

“This year especially it’s more dangerous than ever because of the instability of the ground. So there’s fencing and warnings and everything put up and people still want the photo op or the selfie,” said Toronto Fire Deputy Chief Mike McCoy.

“What they don’t seem to understand is that the lucky ones are the ones that we get to pull off the bluffs. The unlucky ones would be the ones that we pick up at the bottom.”

Selfie-seekers were back at it Monday, ignoring bright orange no trespassing signs posted along the fence. There is a well-worn path on the other side.

“It’s constant,” said one passerby. “I come down here and you’ll see there’s wedding parties almost over the cliff taking pictures and stuff. There’s no deterrent here. They’re always over the fence.”

#TorontoFire attended 7 Bluffs calls with 46 units dispatched & 3 persons rescued so far in 2017 pic.twitter.com/hpeA7KzWrk — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) July 10, 2017

UPDATE - #TorontoFire had 19 Bluffs calls in 2016 with 135 units dispatched & 15 persons rescued pic.twitter.com/5b4PilI9FK — Toronto Fire Service (@Toronto_Fire) July 10, 2017