

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- It will soon feel a lot more like autumn in most of southern and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada has lifted a heat warning that has seen the region bake in plus-30 degree temperatures for several days.

The agency says although the day will start off hot and sticky with temperatures near 30 degrees and humidex values in the upper 30s, a cold front will take hold by the end of the day from Windsor through Kingston and from Sarnia to Barrie to communities north of Ottawa.

However, not all regions will experience an autumn chill just yet.

Environment Canada's heat warning remains in place for the Niagara Region and throughout much of eastern Ontario, including Ottawa and Cornwall.

The heat warning also extends through western Quebec and the Laurentians, where the agency is calling for highs near 30 and humidex readings in the upper 30s today along with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour.