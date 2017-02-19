The RCMP intercepted 22 asylum seekers overnight Saturday near the small border town of Emerson, Manitoba.

In a press release, an RCMP spokesperson said that the 22 individuals crossed the border illegally overnight from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19. All were brought to a Canada Border Services Agency port in Emerson. The RCMP did not release the ages or nationalities of the asylum seekers.

There has been a surge of asylum seekers illegally crossing the Canada-U.S. border since Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election in November. More than a thousand refugee claimants have crossed the border into Canada by land since December, with the highest numbers being recorded in Quebec and Manitoba.

Fearing future deportations from the U.S., many of the asylum seekers hail from the seven Muslim-majority countries listed in Trump’s now-reversed travel ban.