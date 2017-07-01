

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Prince Charles is set to become an extraordinary companion of the Order of Canada in Ottawa later this morning at Rideau Hall before a jam-packed day of events to mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

The royal couple will visit the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que. before the prince moves on to a peacekeeping monument in Ottawa for a ceremonial guard inspection.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall will then take in Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill.

Charles is also expected to deliver a speech during the festivities.

The couple will also visit the newly opened and renovated National Arts Centre for a ribbon-cutting that will involve 150 people.

A visit to Shopify, an Ottawa-based e-commerce company, is also on the agenda, as well as attending the inauguration of the Queen's entrance at Rideau Hall in the evening.