

The Canadian Press





Calgary police are seeking the public's help in finding a woman who they believe may have played a significant role in a quadruple homicide earlier this month.

Investigators want to question Yu Chieh Liao, who goes by Diana Liao, in the deaths of two sisters and two men.

Liao is described as an Asian woman with dark hair and brown eyes who is five-foot-five and 160 pounds.

She has ties to Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto, Regina and Moose Jaw, Sask., and may be travelling with a short black man.

Glynnis Fox, her older sister Tiffany Ear and Cody Pfeiffer were found in a burned out car at a northwest Calgary construction site on July 10.

Police believe they may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Hanock Afowerk, the burned car's owner and the man police believe was the intended target, was found dead in a rural area west of Calgary two days later.