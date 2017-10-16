Police lay 330 charges, arrest 33 during Queen's homecoming weekend
Queen's University in Kingston, Ont., on Sept. 3, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 3:57PM EDT
KINGSTON, Ont. - Police say they laid hundreds of charges during Queen's University homecoming celebrations in Kingston, Ont., over the weekend.
They say 307 of the 330 charges were under the Liquor Licence Act for violations such as having open alcohol, underage drinking and public intoxication.
Police say officers seized three kegs during the celebrations on Friday and Saturday.
The number of charges was almost double the 166 laid last year and higher than the 203 handed out in 2015.
Thirty-three people were arrested -- 30 for public intoxication and three for breach of the peace -- up from 19 in each of the two previous years.
Police Chief Gilles Larochelle described it as a "very busy weekend" for his force.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Canadian troops safe after Iraqi, Kurdish allies open fire on each other
- Ottawa-area family uses Facebook to track down hit-and-run suspect
- Police lay 330 charges, arrest 33 during Queen's homecoming weekend
- Canadian Forces instructor in Quebec charged with sex assault involving student
- Family of Indigenous girl found frozen to death testifies at inquiry