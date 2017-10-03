Police issue warning after two women escape from prison
Police released images of Kelsie Laine Marie Mast, 23, and Samantha Faye Toope, 20, who escaped from west Edmonton on Monday, October 2, 2017. Supplied.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 3, 2017 1:35PM EDT
EDMONTON - Police are warning the public about two inmates who escaped from the Edmonton Institution for Women on Monday night.
Prison officials say Kelsie Laine Marie Mast, who is 23, and Samantha Faye Toope, who is 20, jumped a fence on the east side of the prison.
Police say both women are violent with a history of weapons offences and should not be approached.
Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact police.
