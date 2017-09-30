

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto police are investigating a shooting near a shopping mall that left a 33-year-old man dead on Friday evening.

The incident took place outside the North York Sheridan Mall around 7:50 p.m.

The victim, identified as John Trevor Paul of Toronto, was in the parking lot with a group of friends before the shooting, Det. Chris Ruhl told CP24 on Saturday morning.

Ruhl said three suspects approached Paul, while one suspect stayed inside a vehicle during the incident.

Paul was shot in the chest and was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died later in hospital.

Police haven't provided any further information on the suspects but told CP24 surveillance footage will “eventually” be released.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

With files from CTV Toronto’s Kayla Goodfield and The Canadian Press