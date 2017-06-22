

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The families of a young couple killed in a car crash in Pitt Meadows, B.C. nearly seven years ago are expressing outrage at the part-time sentence handed to the driver responsible for the accident.

Andelina Hecimovic was sentenced to 90 days in jail this week, after she was convicted on two counts of dangerous driving causing death for a 2010 collision that killed 19-year-old Beckie Dyer and her 21-year-old boyfriend Johnny De Oliveira.

The 29-year-old nurse will be allowed to serve the 90-day sentence from Tuesdays to Thursdays every week, to accommodate her work schedule at the hospital. Hecimovic was also given a three-year driving ban, 120 hours of community service and two years of probation.

Dyer and De Oliveira were driving home from a Justin Bieber concert in October, 2010 when their Suzuki Swift was struck by Hecimovic’s vehicle.

Police said Hecimovic was speeding down a highway when she ran a red light and lost control of her vehicle. She slammed into a concrete median divider which caused her car to go airborne and rip the roof off Dyer and De Oliveira’s vehicle.

Both Dyer and De Oliveira died at the scene of the crash.

Dyer and De Oliveira’s mothers were both present at the sentencing in New Westminster, B.C. on Tuesday. Audrey De Oliveira reacted to the part-time sentence for the woman responsible for her son’s death outside the courthouse.

“She only gets a little bit here, a little bit there,” Audrey De Oliveira said. “It’s wrong.”

Dyer’s mother, Debbie Dyer, added that while Hecimovic will only have to serve 90 days, she and Audrey De Oliveira have to suffer a “life sentence” without their children.

“There was no justice served here today. Not for us, not for the kids, not for the general public," she said.

This was the second trial Dyer and De Oliveira’s families have had to endure. Hecimovic was acquitted for the deaths in 2013. Crown prosecutors appealed the ruling, which led to another trial and her subsequent conviction.

Hecimovic’s defence lawyer, Dimitri Kontou, told reporters outside the courthouse that his client was exhausted and emotionally distraught when she drove home after work on the night of the crash.

“She continues to feel deep, deep remorse and responsibility for what occurred,” Kontou said. “I don’t know if she’ll ever get over that.”

With a report from CTV’s Nafeesa Karim