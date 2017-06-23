

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ottawa-area man who won $22 million in the lottery last week says he doesn’t plan to buy a new house or fancy car but will instead use the windfall to give back to his community.

Paul Hindo, who immigrated to Canada from Iraq in 1972, says he bought the June 14 winning Lotto 6/49 ticket at a newsstand in Ottawa’s Little Italy just to break a $50 bill.

Since realizing they won, Hindo says he and his wife have been asking themselves: “Is this real?”

He says they discussed buying a new home but decided instead to stay in their home in Manitock, Ont. They’re considering doing “maybe some renovations, here and there.”

Hindo says he doesn’t plan to quit his job. He currently works as a senior vice-president of the Ottawa office of the investment management firm JLL.

The couple plans to use the money to “do some good” in their community, and help family and friends, Hindo says.

“This country has been tremendously good to me,” he adds. “It’s one way of giving back.”

Hindo has a history of giving back. He has worked with the Ottawa Regional Cancer Foundation, Canadian Forces Liaison Council, the Community Foundation of Ottawa, the Tim Hortons Ottawa Dragon Boat Festival, the Ottawa Peace Camp and more. In 2012, he won Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal.

The odds of winning with Lotto 6/49 are an estimated 1 in 14 million, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

With a report from CTV Ottawa