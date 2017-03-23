

CTVNews.ca Staff





An Ontario man accused of killing his seven-year-old stepson and injuring a banker has been formally charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Justin Kuijer, a 43-year-old man from St. Catharines, Ont. appeared in court Thursday morning to face the charges. His next court appearance is scheduled for April 19.

Kuijer was arrested Wednesday in Kenora, Ont., more than 2,000 kilometres from his residence following a four-day manhunt.

His stepson, Nathan Dumas, was found critically injured at home last Friday and died in hospital the next day.

Also last Friday, a Royal Bank employee in St. Catharines was stabbed at work. Police said the woman had worked with Kuijer on financial matters.