

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say that a 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The Amber alert was issued early Monday.

Police said witnesses had reported seeing two men force the girl into a grey Honda Odyssey minivan early Sunday afternoon and then drive off.

Const. Bancroft Wright says the girl is alive, but he isn't sure about her condition.

Female has been located by Toronto Police in good health.investigation is ongoing by Peel Police. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) January 16, 2017

#PRP would like to thank the public and the many media outlets for their assistance in this matter. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) January 16, 2017

More to come...