MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Police say that a 15-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe.

The Amber alert was issued early Monday.

Police said witnesses had reported seeing two men force the girl into a grey Honda Odyssey minivan early Sunday afternoon and then drive off.

Const. Bancroft Wright says the girl is alive, but he isn't sure about her condition.

More to come...