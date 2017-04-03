Ont. pub takes aim at world record for longest concert
The Earl of Whitchurch Pub in Stouffville is trying to break the record for the world's longest concert. (Photo/CTV News)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 7:35AM EDT
Musicians at a pub in southern Ontario are rocking their way to a new Guinness World Record for the world's longest live concert.
The concert has been going since St. Patrick's Day at the Earl of Whitchurch Pub, in Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ont. The bands are only allowed 30-second breaks between songs and five-minute breaks to swap equipment, according to the world record guidelines. At least 10 conscious (not sleeping) spectators must be in the audience as well.
The performers passed the previous record of 372 hours and 10 minutes on Sunday morning, and are still going strong. They also appear poised to eclipse another claim to the title out of Detroit, where a coffee shop says it hosted 390 hours of continuous music.
The performers say they've raised nearly $80,000 for charity so far.
The concert is slated to end on Tuesday.
