Ont. man who pleaded guilty to terror charge sentenced to 4.5 years in prison: lawyer
Kevin Omar Mohamed is seen here via a Twitter post.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 31, 2017 2:32PM EDT
TORONTO - An Ontario man who pleaded guilty to a terrorism-related charge this spring will spend another two years behind bars.
Kevin Omar Mohamed's lawyer says his client was sentenced in a Toronto court today to 4 1/2 years in prison, with 2 1/2 years credit for time already served.
Mohamed has been in custody since his arrest in March 2016 on weapons-related charges, which were later changed to a terror charge.
He pleaded guilty in early June to one count of participating in or contributing to, directly or indirectly, any activity of a terrorist group for the purpose of enhancing the ability of any terrorist group to facilitate or carry out a terrorist activity.
Prosecutors had said the maximum penalty was 10 years imprisonment.
