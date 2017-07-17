Cloud cover largely spoiled a rare appearance of the northern lights over parts of southern Canada Sunday night, although some skywatchers along the Canada-U.S. border did catch a glimpse of the elusive Aurora Borealis.

The electromagnetic light show is typically confined to the more northern reaches of the country, but the Earth’s magnetic field reacted to an unusually large blast of plasma from the sun on July 14, creating the conditions necessary to spread the aurora farther south. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had predicted the northern lights would be visible as far south as New England.

The northern lights easily bumped the “Game of Thrones” season premiere off many people’s schedules, but judging from the social media reaction, results were mixed.

A handful of Canadian weather enthusiasts in Western Canada captured some good photos of the sky. However, most of the best photos came out of the northern United States.

Faint blue, a pillar and a touch of green among the light pollution (might need to move to another location) #northernlights #nh pic.twitter.com/2c6LnkR1vz — Ryan Knapp (@WXKnapper) July 17, 2017

But while some enjoyed the spectacle, many more fell asleep waiting for a light show that would never arrive.