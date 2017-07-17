Northern lights, cameras and little action: Clouds mar rare appearance for Aurora Borealis
The northern lights are shown over Bashaw, Alta., on July 16, 2017. (Adrien Maudit / Twitter)
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 8:25AM EDT
Cloud cover largely spoiled a rare appearance of the northern lights over parts of southern Canada Sunday night, although some skywatchers along the Canada-U.S. border did catch a glimpse of the elusive Aurora Borealis.
The electromagnetic light show is typically confined to the more northern reaches of the country, but the Earth’s magnetic field reacted to an unusually large blast of plasma from the sun on July 14, creating the conditions necessary to spread the aurora farther south. The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had predicted the northern lights would be visible as far south as New England.
The northern lights easily bumped the “Game of Thrones” season premiere off many people’s schedules, but judging from the social media reaction, results were mixed.
A handful of Canadian weather enthusiasts in Western Canada captured some good photos of the sky. However, most of the best photos came out of the northern United States.
Aurora in non smoke skies in BC! July 17/17 yippee! @AstroPorn @TamithaSkov @FishNorthernBC @WeatherAndMore @_ilovePG @NorthLightAlert pic.twitter.com/wMrlM8ejuF— Michele mccue (@MccueMichele) July 17, 2017
@TamithaSkov @TweetAurora Diffuse band of #aurora as seen 32km N of #Regina #Saskatchewan at 12:08am CST 17JUL2017 #cellphonography pic.twitter.com/4Nvf55x3rE— Notanee Bourassa (@DJHardwired) July 17, 2017
Gorgeous lady #aurora showed up tonight again near Bashaw #Alberta @StormHour @NorthLightAlert @TweetAurora @TamithaSkov #Canada150 pic.twitter.com/NpgQj0qeZp— Adrien Mauduit (@ADphotography24) July 17, 2017
Northern Lights— Natalie Davila (@NatalieDavila_) July 17, 2017
��: @des_linden
����������#auroraborealis #Michigan #sundayfunday pic.twitter.com/9qYwumdG5J
Northern lights at 10:10 PM CDT from Bailey's Harbor, WI. #wiwx #NorthernLights #Aurora @TamithaSkov @ReedTimmerAccu @StormHour pic.twitter.com/Z2xHl9FiqI— Isaac Schluesche (@31stormlover) July 17, 2017
Faint blue, a pillar and a touch of green among the light pollution (might need to move to another location) #northernlights #nh pic.twitter.com/2c6LnkR1vz— Ryan Knapp (@WXKnapper) July 17, 2017
But while some enjoyed the spectacle, many more fell asleep waiting for a light show that would never arrive.
#NorthernLights— Dave is Correct (@iamdaveducharme) July 17, 2017
I feel like Linus waiting for the Great Pumpkin. #NoNorthernLights pic.twitter.com/rJmAuDtMi5
Sitting outside looking for the #NorthernLights like.. pic.twitter.com/U5sS7k6Uej— Trev (@Blowman_T) July 17, 2017
Waiting for the #northernlights #Auroraborealis #WashingtonState pic.twitter.com/u0JJCwUtHZ— Chelsea Flewellen (@shearluck11) July 17, 2017
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Royal Canadian Navy vessel returns to Halifax after six-month NATO mission
- Franklin exhibition in London features items from shipwreck, Inuit artifacts
- WATCH: Dramatic drone footage of devastation from B.C. wildfires
- 'Horrifying': Brides panicked after popular gown supplier files for bankruptcy
- 'Worst possible nightmare': Missing hikers' families hoping for answers