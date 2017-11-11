No winning ticket for Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot
That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 17 will grow to approximately $22 million.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, November 11, 2017 8:06AM EST
TORONTO -- No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on Nov. 17 will grow to approximately $22 million.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Alberta family taken in naked kidnapping case were frightened, want answers
- No winning ticket for Friday night's $15 million Lotto Max jackpot
- Third missing Chinese student may be victim of ransom scam, police say
- Missing dog travels 1,200 km across 2 provinces before reuniting with family
- 'I deserved it': Yukon hunter becomes the hunted