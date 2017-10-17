N.B. city loosens Halloween curfew and teen trick-or-treating ban
In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2009 file photo, two children dress in costume to celebrate Halloween. (AP / Fernando Vergara)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 7:56AM EDT
City councilors in Bathurst, N.B., have voted unanimously to loosen curfew and age limit bylaws for Halloween.
The amended bylaws will extend the city’s controversial Halloween curfew by an hour to 8 p.m., and allow teenagers up to the age of 16 to trick-or-treat.
Previous bylaws restricted trick-or-treating to children 14 and under, and set a cut-off time of 7 p.m.
The city will now impose a $200 fine on anyone over the age of 16 who is caught trick-or-treating. The same penalty applies to anyone caught wearing a “facial disguise” in public after the 8 p.m. curfew.
Police say they’ll use common sense in enforcing the bylaws.
