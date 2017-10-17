

CTVNews.ca Staff





City councilors in Bathurst, N.B., have voted unanimously to loosen curfew and age limit bylaws for Halloween.

The amended bylaws will extend the city’s controversial Halloween curfew by an hour to 8 p.m., and allow teenagers up to the age of 16 to trick-or-treat.

Previous bylaws restricted trick-or-treating to children 14 and under, and set a cut-off time of 7 p.m.

The city will now impose a $200 fine on anyone over the age of 16 who is caught trick-or-treating. The same penalty applies to anyone caught wearing a “facial disguise” in public after the 8 p.m. curfew.

Police say they’ll use common sense in enforcing the bylaws.