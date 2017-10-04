Moose on the loose captured by Calgary Transit cameras
Calgary Transit says a moose, shown in a handout photo, showed up on its closed-circuit television cameras early this morning as it ambled along a pedestrian overpass near the tracks. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Calgary Transit)
CALGARY - An antlered midnight-rambler is a bit of a social media star after casually walking through a Calgary light-rail transit station.
Calgary Transit says a moose showed up on its closed-circuit television cameras early this morning as it ambled along a pedestrian overpass near the tracks.
The transit station is in the city's northwest near the Bow River valley.
Sherri Zickefoose, a Calgary Transit spokeswoman, says there weren't any people around and staff believe the moose just hoofed along its way.
She says it's not unusual to se critters such as dogs and cats on their camera footage, but seeing the moose was a first.
Staff uploaded an image of the urban ungulate on social media.
Morning #CTRiders! Look who came to visit us at our Tuscany Station this morning! #HappyWorldAnimalDay pic.twitter.com/EWSdUQ7vEo— Calgary Transit (@calgarytransit) October 4, 2017
