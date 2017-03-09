

CTVNews.ca Staff





Marijuana dispensaries operated by Jodie and Marc Emery have been raided by police in multiple Canadian cities after the pair was arrested near Toronto Wednesday night.

The Emerys, who are well-known marijuana activists, were taken into custody at Pearson International Airport.

Neither the Emerys’ lawyer, Jack Lloyd, nor Toronto police could confirm immediately what, if any, charges the couple is facing.

On Thursday, the pair appeared a Toronto courtroom, where their case was put over until Friday.

Just after 11 a.m. Thursday, police began raiding Cannabis Culture stores. The Emerys own the Cannabis Culture brand, which is used by 19 marijuana dispensaries in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

In a news release, Toronto police said search warrants were executed in Toronto, the Hamilton area and Vancouver, as part of Project Gator, a “Toronto Police Service project targeting marijuana dispensaries.”

Toronto police spokesperson Mark Pugash said that 11 search warrants were executed in Ontario and Vancouver on Thursday. Five people were arrested, he said.

Seven Cannabis Culture locations, including five in Toronto, one in Hamilton and another in Vancouver, were searched, along with two homes in Toronto, one in Vancouver and another in the GTA. No dispensary employees were arrested.

It was not immediately clear why the couple was arrested, or why police were raiding the dispensaries.

Kirk Tousaw, a lawyer for the Emerys said in an statement that several “cannabis activists” were arrested, in addition to the Emerys.

“Co-ordinated country-wide raids attempting, futilely, to enforce an outdated and harmful law degrades public confidence in the administration of justice, wastes valuable taxpayer funds, wastes scarce police, prosecutorial and judicial resources and benefits precisely no one," Tousaw said.

Security video from inside a downtown Toronto Cannabis Culture that was posted to the company’s Facebook page shows police officers inside the store.

CTV Toronto has also been told that another raid was taking place at another location in the city’s east end.

With files from The Canadian Press