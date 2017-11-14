Manitoba teacher accused of sending inappropriate texts to student
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 14, 2017 5:54PM EST
HAMIOTA, Man. - A teacher has been charged with sexual exploitation of a student at a Manitoba school.
Shoal Lake RCMP say they got a report on Nov. 8 that a female student at Hamiota Collegiate received inappropriate text messages from a male teacher at the school, which has grades 6 to 12.
Officers met with the student and investigated.
Dylan Woodcock, who is 25, of Hamiota, is charged with sexual exploitation of a young person and indecent communications.
He was to appear in court later today in Brandon.
Hamiota is nearly 300 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
