Man faces more than 120 charges in stolen cheque scam, police allege
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is seen in this file photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 21, 2017 12:06PM EDT
OSHAWA, Ont. - A 26-year-old man is facing more than 120 charges in what police describe as a fraud scam involving stolen cheques.
Durham regional police say the scam allegedly operated between November 2016 and this month.
Police allege the man or associates would steal cheques from people who primarily lived in the Oshawa, Ont., area, sometimes from inside homes or from unlocked vehicles.
They allege the man would forge signatures on the cheques, then distribute them to others for deposit and take a cut of the cash once it was eventually withdrawn.
Charges against the man include 42 counts of fraud under $5,000, fraud over $5,000, and 37 counts of uttering forged documents.
The investigation continues.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets 7 years in prison
- Woman with Down syndrome files human rights complaint over cops' comments
- Nearly 170 Canadians seeking help to flee Hurricane Maria devastation
- Man faces more than 120 charges in stolen cheque scam, police allege
- Police release security footage of suspect in Toronto steakhouse shooting