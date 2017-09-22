Man exposed himself in front of Toronto daycare: police
Police seek public's assistance in identifying a man involved a Nude in a Public Place investigation. (Toronto Police)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 22, 2017 1:02PM EDT
TORONTO - Police are trying to identify a man who allegedly exposed himself in front of a Toronto building that housed a daycare on the main level.
It's alleged the man stood, with his pants down, in front of the building before fleeing the area.
Investigators say the incident occurred on Sept. 15 in the late afternoon.
Police could not say if children were in the daycare at the time.
The man is described as 40 to 50 years old, 6-1, about 300 pounds with brown wavy receding hair.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Quebec suspect charged with murder in Amber Alert case out of coma: lawyer
- Man exposed himself in front of Toronto daycare: police
- 'Absolutely scandalous': Alberta man fined for killing grizzly used for research
- 'Get Whatcha Get': Saskatoon gumball machine to choose tattoos
- More Canadians seeking evacuation after Maria