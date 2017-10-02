Man charged after pet dog fatally shot during robbery in Manitoba
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 2, 2017 6:23PM EDT
TEULON, Man. - Police have charged an 18-year-old man following a robbery in rural Manitoba in which a family's pet dog was shot and killed.
RCMP say a suspect broke through a window at a home near Teulon on Sept. 26 and stole five guns and other property before encountering a French mastiff named Boomer.
Police say Boomer was shot three times by a gun that didn't belong to the homeowner.
The dog was pronounced dead at a veterinarian's office.
RCMP say the homeowner called police when he arrived home and saw a suspect leaving the house.
Isaiah Flett of the Peguis First Nation is charged with break and enter, injuring an animal and weapons-related counts, and remains in custody
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Coroner makes recommendations following death of woman by pit bull-type dog
- Man charged in Ottawa Valley triple homicide in 2015 silent as trial begins
- Man charged after pet dog fatally shot during robbery in Manitoba
- 3 Canadians dead, 4 injured, 1 missing in Las Vegas
- N.S. law to recognize independence of adults with intellectual deficits