

CTVNews.ca Staff





A man is facing a charge of leaving Canada to participate in the activity of a terrorist group, the RCMP said Wednesday.

Pamir Hakimzadah, who is currently in Toronto police custody for “outstanding criminal allegations,” is scheduled to appear in court Thursday on his new charge, the Mounties said in a news release.

The arrest by the RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) was made following an “extensive” national security investigation dubbed Project Sachet.

The investigation began in January 2016. The RCMP allege Hakimzadah travelled to Turkey in the fall of 2014 to join the Islamic State group. After being detained by Turkish authorities, Hakimzadah was returned to Canada.

“At no time during the course of this investigation was there any risk to public safety,” the RCMP said in the release.

The RCMP is asking Canadians to “remain vigilant” and report any information on terrorism or suspicious activities to the National Security Information Network at 1-800-420-5805 or by contacting their local police.