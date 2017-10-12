

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Quebec will allow residents in provincially run long-term care facilities to install cameras in their rooms without having to inform the establishment and its employees.

The new regulation would permit occupants and their families to put surveillance equipment in place, but only to ensure the safety of individuals and help protect personal property.

The cameras could also monitor the quality of services being provided by the institution or spot cases of mistreatment.

A support group that has been calling for such a move for a long time says it's relieved the province has finally decided to take action.

The directive was published in Quebec's official gazette on Wednesday but still has to undergo a 90-day period of public consultations.