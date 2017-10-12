Long-term care patients in Quebec will soon be able to use surveillance cameras
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, October 12, 2017 3:23PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec will allow residents in provincially run long-term care facilities to install cameras in their rooms without having to inform the establishment and its employees.
The new regulation would permit occupants and their families to put surveillance equipment in place, but only to ensure the safety of individuals and help protect personal property.
The cameras could also monitor the quality of services being provided by the institution or spot cases of mistreatment.
A support group that has been calling for such a move for a long time says it's relieved the province has finally decided to take action.
The directive was published in Quebec's official gazette on Wednesday but still has to undergo a 90-day period of public consultations.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Poor security controls led to camera breach at Nova Scotia school: report
- Siwash Rock name disrespectful to First Nations, says Vancouver Park Board
- Lindhout's mother says accused kidnapper feared 'he was being set up'
- Toronto home trashed in 'horrific' online rental-gone-wrong
- Toronto doctor had sex with teen girl in hospital office, police allege