

CTVNews.ca Staff





A late-night fire that broke out at a Toronto Islamic centre is being investigated as arson, police say.

The fire broke out around 11 p.m. Tuesday on the roof of The Reign of Islamic Da’wah, an Islamic information centre located in the city’s west end.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze fairly quickly. No one was in the centre at the time and there were no reported injuries.

Toronto Police Const. Victor Kwong said Wednesday that investigators have confirmed the fire was deliberately set and that gas cans were found on the property. Police have not yet determined whether the incident will be designated a hate crime.

Police canvassed the area for information on Wednesday morning. They are asking witnesses, as well as neighbouring businesses that may have area surveillance cameras, to contact them.

With files from CP24