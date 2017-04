The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s political parties wasted little time taking potshots at one another on the first official day of the election campaign ahead of the provincial vote on May 9.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark spoke to supporters and candidates in Vancouver last night, saying her party has a plan to keep money in British Columbians' pockets, while the other parties will hike taxes.

Clark has promised to freeze taxes and create jobs and says her opponents will undo the progress her government has made in growing the economy.

But NDP Leader John Horgan said the jobs Clark's government has created are temporary and part-time, and don't work for everyone.

The New Democrats are scheduled to release their platform on Thursday, and Horgan has said the party will create new opportunities by making public investments to attract more private-sector investment.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver says both the Liberals and NDP have had a chance to prove themselves and now it's time for change, and he's promising voters an economic plan that encourages growth in emerging business sectors while protecting the environment.