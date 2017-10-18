First Nation in Ontario hopes drones will help lower costs, create jobs
In this June 22, 2016, file photo, a drone aircraft flies during a ship-to-shore delivery simulation in Lower Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)
Michelle McQuigge, The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, October 18, 2017 7:52AM EDT
An Indigenous community in northeastern Ontario is turning to drones to help lower costs and create jobs.
Moose Cree First Nation has teamed up with Toronto-based Drone Delivery Canada to see if the self-flying aircraft can reduce the time and expense of bringing food, medicine and other supplies to the remote community.
Moose Cree is located 2.5 kilometres from Moosonee, Ont., but is situated on an island with no easy link to the shore.
Goods are usually transported by barge in the summer and in trucks driving along ice roads in the winter, with pricey helicopters filling the gaps during the spring and fall when the waterway is partially frozen.
The community says it will start experimenting with using drones to transport key supplies.
It says the pilot project, which is expected to get underway next month, could not only reduce prices for food and other key supplies but create jobs in the area.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Four charged in bizarre incident on Halifax's popular waterfront boardwalk
- Family of Indigenous woman who was decapitated say killers walk free
- Former PC leadership candidate Sandra Jansen joins Alberta NDP cabinet
- 'We need to find him': Montreal woman heads to Peru to search for missing son
- Grass fire: Emergency alerts in southern Alberta, Saskatchewan