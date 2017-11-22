

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





A man who was stabbed to death in a Calgary home last week has been identified as a Humberto (Robert) Panameno, a father of four who gave his life to save another, according to his family.

Police were called to a home in the 1800 block of 39 St. SE in the city’s southeast Forest Lawn neighbourhood just after noon on Nov. 15. Panameno, 36, was found dead at the scene. There were also two women and two children inside the home when police arrived.

The woman who lived at the home, Karen, told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday that Panameno was a friend of hers who was visiting at the time. She said her estranged husband barged into the house and pepper sprayed her, her mother and her two children. Panameno was stabbed during an altercation with the invader, Karen said.

“He saved me without any thought,” she said as she fought back tears. “He’s my hero and my children’s hero.”

Police refused to provide many details about the case, but said that Panameno knew the suspect and was an innocent victim in the attack.

“Absolutely, Robert is an innocent victim that has been taken from our community,” Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of the Calgary police’s homicide unit told CTV Calgary.

Five police officers who attended the scene were also treated for the effects of pepper spray in the air.

“The pepper spray was obviously deployed while this event was unfolding,” Staff Sgt. Schiavetta said.

Doris Panameno, the victim’s sister, told the press conference that her brother leaves behind four young children.

“My nieces and nephews will never get to see or hold their father again; however, what gives us a little bit of comfort is knowing that he gave his life to save another,” she said.

The family has set up a Go Fund Me page to raise money for Panameno’s children.

Deibi Francisco Monterroso Salazar, 29, was arrested without incident at a rural acreage in Strathmore, Alta. on Nov. 16 after police received a tip from the public. He has been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

The suspect is due back in court on Nov. 28.

With a report from CTV Calgary’s Shaun Frenette