Environment Canada issues extreme weather alerts across Ontario
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 2:08PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 17, 2017 11:10PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - Tornado warnings issued for central Ontario ended Saturday night but severe thunderstorm watches and warnings remained in effect for parts of the province's central and southern regions.
A string of tornado warnings were issued as storms passed through southern Ontario on Saturday afternoon, including the London, Toronto and Durham regions.
Environment Canada warned that its meteorologists were tracking severe thunderstorms capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-size hail and heavy rain.
Warnings are an urgent message that severe weather is either occurring or will occur, whereas watches indicate that there's potential for the severe weather to occur.
Tornado warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.
.@weathernetwork The clouds to the East of Toronto look creepy #OnStorm pic.twitter.com/3pQYIRF6en— Suzy (@Suzy_QS) June 17, 2017
Quick video of the structure on the London storm before it turned into a rainy mess. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/eb9lCeRly3— Scott Burlovich (@Restless_Skies) June 17, 2017
Time to grab the lawnmower? #OhCanada #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/8CoPp2dYOU— Jamie Kruspel (@JamieKruspel_TD) June 17, 2017
I'm driving in the area of highway 401/404 (as passenger). This is the storm that has prompted a tornado warning. #onstorm #Toronto pic.twitter.com/vKjs8mKWxQ— Lyndsay Morrison (@Lyndsay_CTV) June 17, 2017
#onstorm w inflow near Grand Valley pic.twitter.com/NTtUKLIILt— Travis Farncombe (@tjfarncombe) June 17, 2017
