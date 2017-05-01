A powerful earthquake struck Monday, in the northern tip of British Columbia near the border with Alaska and Yukon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 6.2-magnitude quake hit 88 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska, around 4:30 a.m. local time. That was followed by several smaller aftershocks.

Natural Resources Canada says the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of only 10 kilometres.

Several Twitter users reported feeling tremors, including many in Whitehorse, about 180 kilometres away.

The Alaska area experiences a high amount of seismic activity due to the movement of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates. In 1964, an earthquake centred near Prince William Sound in Alaska registered a magnitude of 9.2 -- the second-largest earthquake ever recorded..