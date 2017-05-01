

CTVNews.ca Staff





A powerful earthquake struck Monday, in the northern tip of British Columbia near the border with Alaska and Yukon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 6.2-magnitude quake hit 88 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska, around 4:30 a.m. local time. That was followed by several smaller aftershocks.

Natural Resources Canada says the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of only 10 kilometres.

Several Twitter users reported feeling tremors, including many in Whitehorse, about 180 kilometres away.

Wow! That was quite the earthquake in Whitehorse! My whole house shook #earthquake #wow 6.5 magnitude 120 miles from here #Alaska #pray — Sue Gleason (@klondikesue) May 1, 2017

Wow. Just got woken up by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake near Skagway, Alaska. Felt in Whitehorse, Yukon. Knocked the power out too — Whitney Fordham (@CanucksGirlWhit) May 1, 2017

The Alaska area experiences a high amount of seismic activity due to the movement of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates. In 1964, an earthquake centred near Prince William Sound in Alaska registered a magnitude of 9.2 -- the second-largest earthquake ever recorded..