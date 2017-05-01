Earthquake strikes near B.C.-Yukon border
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 9:23AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 1, 2017 9:51AM EDT
A powerful earthquake struck Monday, in the northern tip of British Columbia near the border with Alaska and Yukon.
The U.S. Geological Survey says a 6.2-magnitude quake hit 88 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska, around 4:30 a.m. local time. That was followed by several smaller aftershocks.
Natural Resources Canada says the earthquake struck at a shallow depth of only 10 kilometres.
Several Twitter users reported feeling tremors, including many in Whitehorse, about 180 kilometres away.
Woke up to a 6.5 earthquake.. Happy Monday! #earthquake #Whitehorse #yukon— Becky Burton (@beckylburton) May 1, 2017
Wow! That was quite the earthquake in Whitehorse! My whole house shook #earthquake #wow 6.5 magnitude 120 miles from here #Alaska #pray— Sue Gleason (@klondikesue) May 1, 2017
Wow. Just got woken up by a 6.3 magnitude earthquake near Skagway, Alaska. Felt in Whitehorse, Yukon. Knocked the power out too— Whitney Fordham (@CanucksGirlWhit) May 1, 2017
The Alaska area experiences a high amount of seismic activity due to the movement of the Pacific and North American tectonic plates. In 1964, an earthquake centred near Prince William Sound in Alaska registered a magnitude of 9.2 -- the second-largest earthquake ever recorded..
MOST WATCHED
More News from Canada
- Nunavut teacher crowdfunding to buy greenhouse for students
- New book offers first-hand account of how firefighters battled Fort McMurray fire
- Funeral today for soldier killed in Alberta training exercise accident
- N.L. premier to comment on resignation of bureaucrat accused of conflict of interest
- Advice for Canada on legalizing pot from current and former Colorado officials