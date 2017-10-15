

CTVNews.ca Staff





Toronto Police are warning the public after they say a woman required corrective surgery following a cosmetic procedure from an unlicensed 19-year-old woman going by the name “Dr. Kitty.”

Toronto Police said in a news release Sunday that a female victim underwent an unlicensed procedure in the basement of a Toronto home last April, after responding to an ad for a cosmetic procedure from “Dr. Kitty.”

“Within a few weeks, the woman developed an infection and had to seek medical help from a licensed plastic surgeon in Toronto,” police allege. “The victim required corrective surgery.”

Police say they arrested Jingyi “Kitty” Wang, 19, of Toronto on Friday. She has been charged with aggravated assault. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

“Investigators believe there may be other victims,” police added.

Police ask that anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-3200. If they wish to remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 416-222-TIPS, online at www.222tips.com or by texting TOR and a message to CRIMES (274637).