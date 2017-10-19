Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Twitter feed is lighting up with comments from irritated members of Canada’s Indian community, after he used an Arabic word to wish them a happy Diwali.

The Diwali festival of lights is traditionally observed by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists, to celebrate the triumph of good over evil. But it’s not of particular significance to Muslims, whose religious texts are in Arabic. Nevertheless, Trudeau used the Arabic word for “blessed” in wishing people a happy Diwali on Twitter this week.

“Diwali Mubarak!” Trudeau tweeted on Monday. “We’re celebrating in Ottawa tonight. #HappyDiwali!” The tweet included a photo of Trudeau lighting a candle, while wearing an Indian sherwani.

His use of Arabic triggered a flood of comments on the tweet, with some eager to correct the PM on his choice of language.

Many of our canadian team were disappointed in your language. although any form of greeting is appreciated, you could have done more 1/2 — The Chakra (@ChakraNews) October 18, 2017

2/2 research. in Hindi, tamil, punjabi, gujarati, (which make majority of CAN hindus/sikh) none use mubarak as primary form of greeting. — The Chakra (@ChakraNews) October 18, 2017

Mubarak is not a proper term for Hindus lol. — Felicia������������ (@Zio23Muzzie) October 19, 2017

“We are not Arabs,” user Shankara wrote.

“Thank you sir… but it’s NOT Diwali Mubarak… that’s (the) wrong way of greeting,” user @docsandeep112 tweeted.

Others came to his defence, with some pointing out that there are Arabic- and Urdu-speaking parts of India where "Diwali Mubarak" is more common.

“‘Mubarak’ is as Indian as ‘Shubh,’” wrote user @RubyKhan9.

“Shubh” means “happy” or “auspicious.”

Thank you! Shubh Diwali �� — Piyu Nair ���� (@DtPiyu) October 17, 2017

The prime minister’s office has not responded to a CTVNews.ca request for comment on the tweet, which was issued in English and French.

Trudeau tweeted a video wishing people a happy Diwali on Thursday morning. He did not repeat the phrase "Diwali Mubarak" in the video.