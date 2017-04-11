

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





Three members from the same family and another woman were killed when a car travelling the wrong way on a stretch of highway south of Montreal collided with an SUV early Tuesday morning.

Quebec Provincial Police said an 80-year-old man drove his vehicle into oncoming traffic on Highway 30 near Haute-Riviere Road south of Montreal, and hit a westbound SUV head-on.

The driver of the wrong-way vehicle and his two passengers, an 81-year-old woman and a 15-year-old boy, were killed in the crash. CTV Montreal’s Derek Conlon reported that the three victims in the vehicle were members of a family from the Montreal suburb of South Shore.

A 56-year-old woman travelling in the front passenger seat with four other family members in the SUV was also killed in the crash. Conlon said that family was visiting from Ontario and had been on their way home when they were struck. Conlon said the woman was pronounced dead in hospital.

The other remaining passengers were also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police said they’re all expected to survive.

Investigators say they don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The westbound lanes of the highway were temporarily closed for the investigation, but have since been reopened.

Similar accidents

Conlon said investigators will be looking into whether or not poor visibility or confusing signage might have played a role in the crash.

He said residents in the Chateauguay area told him they don’t think there’s enough nighttime lighting for drivers to see the road signs and even when they can, the signs indicating not to enter the ramp from the wrong direction are not clear.

“Many people, they say, have come close to making the same mistake that the driver last night made,” Conlon said.

This isn’t the first fatality on this particular stretch of highway, Conlon said. In September 2015, an 89-year-old man drove in the wrong direction on Highway 30 and struck an oncoming vehicle. Both drivers in that accident were instantly killed.

In another case almost six months later, a 36-year-old woman was killed after she accidentally drove the wrong way on Highway 30 and crashed head-on with a pickup truck. Her mother complained at the time that the signs along the highway are poorly marked.

"There are no lights, there are no signs,” Joanne Breen said. “You've got to know you're going the wrong way.”

Daniel Thibaudeau from the Surete Du Quebec, told CTV Montreal that the coroner assigned to the case would be considering how signage might have affected Tuesday’s crash.

“If there is a signage issue that is brought to bear, well of course there will be recommendations and corrections that could be brought forth,” Thibeaudeau said.

With files from CTV Montreal