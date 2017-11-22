Daily use of public transit might cause hearing loss.

It’s a conclusion anyone who’s taken Toronto rail transit might reach after one ride, but researchers from the University of Toronto now have data to suggest it may be true.

A recent study suggests people who take the subway, the bus or ride a bike in city traffic are routinely exposed to bursts of noise that can contribute to hearing loss among passengers who ride on a daily basis.

The study was conducted in Toronto, using noise dosimeters attached to people’s shirt collars while they used private and public transportation. Researchers used guidelines from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to determine exposure to harmful noise thresholds, which are measured in weighted decibels.

“Peak noise levels in (decibels) across both public and personal transport exceeded the EPA recommended thresholds,” Dr. Vincent Lin, an associate professor in U of T’s department of otolaryngology, said in a news release.

Data collected from 210 measurements suggests people are exposed to higher-than-recommended noise levels nine per cent of the time on the subway, 12 per cent of the time on the bus and 14 per cent of the time while cycling. It also found people are exposed to brief bursts of excessive noise on the streetcar, in a car or walking, but noise levels did not exceed those recommended by the EPA.

“We were surprised at the overall average noise exposure commuters experience on a daily basis, especially the peak noise intensity not only on trains but also on buses,” Lin said. “Short, intense noise exposure has been demonstrated to be as injurious as longer, less intense noise exposure.”

Lin and his fellow researchers published their findings in the open access Journal of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery. They say the data is not yet expansive enough to reach conclusions about cause and effect, but that their findings do highlight problematic elements that can contribute to hearing loss.

They also recommend city planners pay more attention to noise reduction on public transit.