

CTVNews.ca Staff





A frustrated father has offered $1,000 to anyone who can help find a driver who sped past his kids’ school bus when it was stopped outside their house in Perth, Ont.

Mark Lambert recorded video of the vehicle and posted a photograph online in hopes of catching the culprit. He said that it’s the fourth time since last year that a car has zoomed past the bus, and he’s fed up with drivers putting his three young children in danger.

“Money is no object when it comes to my kids,” Lambert told CTV Ottawa. “If somebody can give me the information that we need, it’s going to be forwarded to the police, and they can deal with that.”

Lambert was so upset by the incident that he installed a video camera outside his property to capture images of vehicles’ license plates.

The fact that his children don’t have to cross the street when they step off the bus may have saved their lives, Lambert said.

“They were on this side of the street getting off the bus. Now, had they been crossing from the other side, they wouldn’t be here today.”

A bus company in the community said the incidents are far too common, and that they receive at least 12 complaints about careless drivers every week.

“We’ve even had people report cars blowing by on the right side of the bus when it is stopped,” said Tracy Irvine from Healthy Transportation Ltd.

Lambert said he hopes that, by reaching out for help, he can put an end to the problem.

“I couldn’t live with myself if something happened and I didn’t do everything I could.”

With files from CTV Ottawa