

CTVNews.ca Staff





Lisa LaFlamme, chief anchor and senior editor of CTV National News, has been appointed to the Order of Ontario, the province’s highest honour.

LaFlamme received the honour in a ceremony Wednesday in Toronto alongside 25 other inductees. She was recognized for her work to promote human rights, including improving access to education for Afghan women.

LaFlamme’s career in journalism has taken her across the globe. She has reported extensively on Canada’s mission in Afghanistan and on the humanitarian crisis facing the Afghan people after years of turmoil.

LaFlamme has held several roles in CTV News throughout her storied career, including foreign correspondent and host of CTV’s Canada AM.

Other inductees include track and field star Donovan Bailey, former Associate Chief Justice Dennis O’Connor, surgical robotics pioneer Mehran Anvari, women’s rights advocate Shirley Greenberg and prima ballerina Greta Hodgkinson.

The honours were handed out by Ontario Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell in a ceremony at Queen’s Park, the province’s legislative building. The CN Tower was lit up green and white to celebrate the event.

The event marked the 30th year since the first Order of Ontario ceremony.