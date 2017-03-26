

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Quebec couple says the death of their pet husky after an unprovoked attack by two dogs was entirely preventable, if the owner of the dogs had been more responsible.

Debbie Funchion and Travis Flockhart say they now have nothing left of their pet husky, Sadie, except photos and an urn filled with her ashes. The couple intends to sue the owner of the two dogs who they say attacked Sadie, in an incident that occurred while they were out for a routine walk in their community near Lachute, Que.

Flockhart says the two mixed breed dogs pounced on Sadie near a daycare. "They just wanted to kill her," Flockhart told CTV Montreal on Saturday. "It wasn't playtime. (They) were trying to kill."

Flockhart threw himself on top of his dog to protect her from the attackers, but it wasn't enough. "I've never felt more helpless in my life," said Flockhart, who suffered approximately 30 puncture wounds in the ordeal.

"I didn't care that the dogs were biting me, I just wanted to save her," Flockhart said.

The couple rushed Sadie to a vet, where they ultimately decided to have her put down due to her injuries.

"It's so frustrating because this was so preventable," Funchion said. She added that potential dog owners should be evaluated to determine whether they are responsible enough to care for a pet. "If you're going to have a dog that's going to be a family member, you should be assessed," she said.

Flockhart and Funchion say they've been in touch with the owner of the dogs, who says they were both put to sleep.

CTV Montreal attempted to contact the owner by phone and in person, but received no reply.

With files from CTV Montreal