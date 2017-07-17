

The Canadian Press





SURREY, B.C. -- A man has been charged with possession of stolen property after RCMP say they recovered thousands of dollars of heavy equipment believed to have been taken from evacuated homes near Williams Lake, B.C.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says in a news release that its members worked local RCMP and the BC Conservation Officer Service to investigate the alleged theft of machinery and equipment worth an estimated $65,000.

Sgt. Brenda Winpenny says police received information that a man was in the zone where homes had been evacuated on Saturday and they began their investigation.

She says the stolen goods were found on a remote property in the Beaver Creek area outside Williams Lake.

Thirty-eight-year-old Shane Brady of Big Lake remains in custody.

His next court date is set for Thursday.