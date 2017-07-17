Charges laid after $65,000 in equipment stolen from B.C. evacuated properties
The area of Boston Flats, B.C. is pictured Tuesday, July 11, 2017 after a wildfire ripped through the area earlier in the week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 17, 2017 3:51PM EDT
SURREY, B.C. -- A man has been charged with possession of stolen property after RCMP say they recovered thousands of dollars of heavy equipment believed to have been taken from evacuated homes near Williams Lake, B.C.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit says in a news release that its members worked local RCMP and the BC Conservation Officer Service to investigate the alleged theft of machinery and equipment worth an estimated $65,000.
Sgt. Brenda Winpenny says police received information that a man was in the zone where homes had been evacuated on Saturday and they began their investigation.
She says the stolen goods were found on a remote property in the Beaver Creek area outside Williams Lake.
Thirty-eight-year-old Shane Brady of Big Lake remains in custody.
His next court date is set for Thursday.
