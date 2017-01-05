The squirrels in Toronto have more nuts than most.

Video recorded at a city convenience store shows two brazen rodent-related heists, in which squirrels can be seen snatching chocolate bars from inside the store and scampering off with them into the street.

Two videos posted on YouTube show the animals entering through the open door of the convenience store, then grabbing a chocolate bar from the bottom shelf of the candy rack, which is positioned just inside the entrance. The individual holding the camera chases the furry thief in both videos, but fails to retrieve the candy.

One video, which was posted on Oct. 10, shows a black squirrel snatching a Kinder Bueno bar. Another video shows a rodent making off with a Crunchie bar. The second video was published Jan. 4, but the description says it was recorded on Nov. 19.

The videos were shared on Reddit, in a section for asking questions about Toronto-related issues. The original poster, who identifies as a member of the family running the store, says they experienced several squirrel-related thefts in autumn, two-to-three days apart.

"We simply can't afford to close the door and turn on ventilation/cooling to max, with hydro bills being what they are," the poster wrote. "We have been storeowners our whole lives… and never had a problem with this routine. Until the squirrel started showing up."

In the original Reddit thread from Oct. 3, the poster asks for help with stopping the squirrel-related thefts. "It's a different bar each time – Oh Henry, Mr. Big, etc.," the poster wrote. In every case, the squirrel was too fast to stop. "We tried running after it, but it's still faster. A couple times, passersby and customers tried chasing after it with us, but once it goes up a tree, it's game over."

In an update to the post, the convenience store clerk says at least two squirrels are snatching chocolate – a black one and a light-coloured one.

While the loss of a few chocolate bars might sound like peanuts to some, the poster says the thefts are affecting his family's bottom line. The Kinder Bueno bar, for instance, sells for $2, while the Crunchie goes for $1.80.

The poster hasn't reported any more issues since the onset of winter, perhaps because the squirrels are already well-stocked for the season.