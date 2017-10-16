Canadian troops safe after Iraqi, Kurdish allies open fire on each other
Kurdish soldiers investigate the inside of a vehicle abandoned by Islamic State group militants in Kirkuk, Iraq. Monday, March 16, 2015. (AP / Emad Matti)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, October 16, 2017 4:12PM EDT
OTTAWA - Defence officials say all Canadian military personnel in Iraq are safe after allied Iraqi and Kurdish forces opened fire on each near the oil-rich city of Kirkuk.
Some Canadian troops had been operating in the area earlier this month, but a military spokesman said they left after it was liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant.
The eruption of violence has nonetheless raised concerns about the future of Iraq, which one senior Kurdish official says will plunge into a civil war unless Canada and others speak up more forcefully.
It has also confirmed the fears of many who worry that the Iraqis and Kurds, both of whom have been trained and equipped by Canada and its allies, would turn on each other after ISIL is beaten.
Global Affairs Canada is calling for calm and urging the two sides to resolve their differences, including Kurdish aspirations for independence, in a peaceful manner.
But Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman, the Kurds' top diplomat in Washington, says a stronger response is required to stop the violence from escalating and undermining the fight against ISIL.
