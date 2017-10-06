

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca





The Canadian man shot to death in Belize this week was 38-year-old Gabriel Bochnia from Toronto, his sister has confirmed.

In a message sent to CTV Toronto on Friday morning, Kate Bochnia said she was on her way from Toronto to Belize to make funeral arrangements for her brother, who was living in the Central American country with his wife and three children.

Gabriel Bochnia was outside his home on Wednesday night, Belize police spokesperson Raphael Martinez said, when he was shot in the abdomen by a man with a rag over his face. Bochnia had exited his vehicle to open a gate leading to his home in the Chula Vista area of Corozal when a man hiding behind the bushes came out and shot him, police said. He died in hospital a short time later.

Jeshanah Maritza Zetina, his 27-year-old wife, and the children were not harmed during the attack, police said. The gunman fled the scene.

Kate Bochnia said she intends to follow up with police on the outcome of their investigation when she lands in Belize. She described her brother as a “devoted father, a beloved son, brother and uncle.”

“He was known for his big heart: always willing to assist those in need,” she wrote. “His impact will be felt across several communities where he actively helped shape a positive environment. His loss is a horrific blow to our family and friends and we are devastated by it.”

Martinez was unable to say how long Gabriel had lived in Belize.

Canadian consular officials have offered their condolences to the man’s family and said they’re ready to provide them with assistance.

With files from CTV Toronto