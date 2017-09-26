

The Canadian Press





ROSEAU, Dominica - A Canadian warship captain says a small Caribbean island has suffered "near total devastation," and locals are growing increasingly desperate a week after hurricane Maria.

Commander Gord Noseworthy says the Halifax-based frigate HMCS St. John's arrived Sunday in Dominica, where electricity has still been only partially restored in the capital of Roseau.

He says much of the water supply has been contaminated from flooding after the catastrophic Category 5 storm pummelled the island.

Noseworthy says his 230-member crew is removing debris from streets, airlifting food and water to isolated areas and delivering medical aid.

The crew also located several Canadian citizens, who have been repatriated aboard a Hercules military aircraft.

Earlier this month, the Royal Canadian Navy ship helped the residents of South Caicos after hurricane Irma battered the small island.