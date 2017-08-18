

CTVNews.ca Staff





At least one Canadian is among the dozens of people who have been killed or injured by a terrorist attack in the Spanish city of Barcelona, the Government of Catalonia has stated.

On Friday, the government-linked “Emergencies Catalonia” Twitter account listed 34 nationalities of people affected by the Thursday attack, which left 13 people dead and at least 100 injured when a van rammed into a crowd at Barcelona’s busy Las Ramblas pedestrian mall. Authorities are treating it as an act of terrorism.

It is unknown how many Canadians were affected and whether or not they are among the dead or injured.

“Our thoughts are with‎ the Canadians who were affected by the terrorist attack that occurred in Barcelona, Spain,” Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Austin Jean told CTV News in an e-mailed statement, confirming that Canadians had been impacted.

“Global Affairs Canada is communicating with local authorities in order to gather additional information and we are in contact with the family members of the affected Canadian citizens in order to provide consular assistance,” Jean said.

Citing privacy reasons, Jean declined to identify the Canadians.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a statement Thursday that he was "deeply saddened" by the news.

"While we cannot ignore the outrage we feel, together we must renew our commitment to protect the freedom found in societies that promote unity, openness and inclusion," wrote Trudeau, who has been on a family vacation in British Columbia this week.

"Spain, we grieve with you and denounce hate and violence in all of its forms. Canada will continue working with the international community to fight terrorism and build a world where we can all feel safe and secure."

The Canadian government is also urging travellers to avoid the Las Ramblas area. Canadians requiring consular assistance in Barcelona are being asked to call +34 93 270 3614, +1 613 996 8885 or email ‎sos@international.gc.ca.