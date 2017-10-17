Bullet holes found after road rage incident in Pickering, Ont.
Ontario's Highway 401
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 17, 2017 5:06PM EDT
PICKERING, Ont. -- Police are trying to identify a vehicle and several suspects after shots were fired during a road rage incident in Pickering, Ont.
They say the driver of a vehicle became involved in an incident with another driver late Sunday night.
Investigators say the suspects followed the alleged victim off Highway 401 and two gunshots were heard.
There were no injuries but the driver found bullet holes in his vehicle on Monday.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan, with a male driver, a female front passenger and two back-seat passengers.
