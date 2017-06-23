Boy charged in killing of 18-year-old woman on Halifax-area walkway
The death of 18-year-old Chelsie Probert has been ruled a homicide. (Facebook)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 9:17AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 23, 2017 10:53AM EDT
HALIFAX -- A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder after a young woman was found dying on a Halifax-area walkway earlier this month.
Chelsie Probert was found in medical distress on the north end Dartmouth pathway around 10 p.m. on June 6.
The 18-year-old woman was taken to hospital, where she later died of her injuries.
Police have not released her cause of death.
On Thursday, officers in the Halifax Regional Police homicide unit arrested a 16-year-old boy at a Dartmouth home.
He's scheduled to appear in youth court today to face a charge of second-degree murder.
